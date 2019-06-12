BF blockbuster on the cards

BY TAWANDA TAFIRENYIKA

NEVER mind the first instalment of this year’s blockbuster clash between the domestic football’s biggest rivals — Highlanders and Dynamos — there always comes at a time both giants are battling to lift themselves out of trouble.

It’s sure to be fascinating at Barbourfields on Sunday, with both the Harare giants Dynamos and their hosts Highlanders demanding responses after indifferent performances, which have seen both sides struggle at the lower echelons of the table.

There have been some classics between the two sides in recent years and football fans expect another one.

The two have been in similar circumstances, where the Harare giants had a sluggish start to the campaign under Lloyd Chigowe before Tonderai Ndiraya took over, while Highlanders have also been poor.

Both can ill afford another defeat at this stage and certainly not in this fixture, almost guaranteeing fans a thriller.

Madinda Ndlovu’s men are entangled in the drop zone, lying in fourth position from the bottom with a paltry 11 points out of a possible 33 points. They have won just two, drawn five and lost four.

Their strike force has scored just five goals — the worst scoring rate in the topflight which they share with TelOne.

Highlanders are also coming from a dispiriting 1-0 defeat to Yadah FC and will be determined to bounce back.

Dynamos might have undergone a major transformation under Ndiraya and have, at times, exhibited some battling qualities which have seen them posting some good results including a memorable victory over defending champions FC Platinum.

Although they have scored only seven goals thus far, they have won four matches, drawn three and lost four. They lie in 10th place with 15 points.

In their previous encounter against Manica Diamonds, they shared the spoils following a 0-0 draw, a result that did not please Ndiraya.

Caps United and Chicken Inn will be both looking to bounce back following defeats at the weekend when the Green Machine host TelOne on Sunday, while the GameCocks have an away assignment against Triangle.

PSL weekend fixtures

Saturday: Bulawayo Chiefs v FC Platinum (Luveve), Chapungu v Yadah (Mandava), Black Rhinos v ZPC Kariba (NSS), Harare City v Herentals (Rufaro).

Sunday: Caps United v TelOne (NSS), Triangle v Chicken Inn (Gibbo), Mushowani v Hwange (Rufaro), Highlanders v Dynamos (Barbourfields), manica Diamonds v Ngezi Platinum Stars (Vengere)

