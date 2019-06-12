Poet turns to social media

BY SHARON SIBINDI

VICTORIA FALLS-BASED award-winning poet, Obert Dube, has said the use of social media to market his work has seen him attracting business as his performance bookings have increased.

Dube told NewsDay Life & Style that his decision, which has paid off, followed advice from fans to use social media as a marketing tool.

“Last year was not a good year for me, but this time around I have been working hard in terms of promoting my work. My fans advised me to use social media to reach out to the people,” he said.

“I have been working on it and I post on WhatsApp and Facebook and people share. This is working well for me and my bookings have improved.”

Dube said promoters started approaching him after seeing his video clips circulating on social media.

“I have more than 50 clips and the best, Spend Carefully, has over 360 000 views. It’s trending online. It talks about me having a short time fling with a girl,” he said.

“South Africans loved it and shared the clip and across Africa, anyone who understands the joke, loved it.”

Dube said he recently missed an event in the United Kingdom after some bureaucratic bottlenecks in securing his passport.

“In October, however, I will be in Botswana attending a festival. I have a lot of bookings lined up and God is helping me,” he said.

Dube received an award at the National Arts Merit Awards in 2014 for being an outstanding poet. He has performed at several functions, including the unveiling of the statue of the late former Vice-President Joshua

Nkomo.

