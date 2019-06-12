Slain Chiadzwa diamond panner finally buried

BY KENNETH NYANGANI

A SOMBRE atmosphere engulfed Jori village in Buhera on Sunday during the burial of Terrence Masendeke, who was shot dead while allegedly panning for diamonds in a protected area at Chiadzwa last month.

A post-mortem report released by government pathologists last week showed that three bullets were plucked out from his body.

In an interview with NewsDay yesterday, the deceased’s uncle Richard Masendeke said they avoided body viewing as the body was now in an advanced state of decomposition.

“He was finally buried on Sunday in Buhera. We financed the funeral, but police helped by transporting the body from Harare,” he said “

Masendeke said his family was worried that no officials from the Zimbabwe Consolidated Diamond Company were present, neither did they send a condolence message.

The family recently took Home Affairs minister Cain Mathema and Commissioner-General of Police Godwin Matanga to the High Court, demanding an urgent autopsy and release of the body for burial.

Police had reportedly earlier indicated that the post-mortem would only be conducted on June 25 due to the shortage of pathologists in the country.

The family expressed fears that further delays in carrying out the post-mortem would compromise evidence.

According to the court papers, Masendeke was fatally shot on May 15 by ex-policeman Dulula Chinamano in full view of his colleagues.

