Mhere confident despite guest pull-out

Nyore Madzianike Senior Arts Reporter

GOSPEL singer Mathias Mhere said preparations for his June 21 album launch are going according to script, despite Malawian singer Skeffa Chimoto’s indications that he will not be part of the red carpet event.

Mhere is expected to launch his eighth album titled “Greater than Solomon” at The Venue in Avondale where Skeffa was topping the list of guests to grace the function.

The “Favour” hitmaker said Skeffa is scheduled to perform in Johannesburg in the same week when he would be launching his album, making it difficult for him to attend the Harare function.

“Skeffa was among the list of guests who were lined up to attend the album launch but he has indicated that he has other commitments on the day,” said Mhere.

“He was available when we initially set the launch in May but unfortunately I lost a brother forcing us to shift the date.

“But, everything is going as planned with preparations at an advanced stage. We are putting things in place and things are going according to our script,” he said.

Mhere was last month forced to postpone his album launch after his brother, Tungamirai, died following a car accident in South Africa.

Skeffa, who is popularly known as the Jamming Machine in Malawi and has six albums under his belt featured on Mhere’s track titled Nyika Dzibatane.

He has also done a project with a local gospel outfit Church of Central Africa Presbyterian (CCAP) Voice of Mbare on their album titled Flash-Back.

Said Mhere: “I also did a song that featured our own icon Jah Prayzah titled Jerusalem. Jah (Prayzah) is also among the list of guests to attend the launch. We have other surprise guest who will also be attending the function,” he said.

Other songs to look forward to Mhere’s album are Mai John, Ndizarurire, Munhu Haasekwe, Tsika dzeChipostora, Jericho, Jakuchichi, Hembe dzeMubhero, Chipangamazano and Waisiya Nyika.

Mhere said the songs were produced by Oskid, Tamuka and Laiton Ngolomi.

Like this: Like Loading...