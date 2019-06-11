Marshall Munetsi moves to Stade de Reims

Orlando Pirates Football Club have officially confirmed the transfer of Marshall Munetsi to Stade de Reims.

With this move the Zimbabwean international becomes the second Pirates player this season to move overseas following Lyle Foster’s transfer to Monaco earlier this year.

Munetsi joined the Buccaneers in 2016 from FC Cape Town and went on to star on loan at Baroka FC that same season.

Following his return from Bakgaga where he played predominantly in midfield; the versatile 22-year-old returned to the Buccaneers a year later where he went on to make his name for the Buccaneers.

The 2018/19 season saw him go on to record an impressive 24 appearances for the club; helping the side reach the final of the Telkom Knockout Cup as well as a second place finish in the Absa Premiership.

Speaking about his departure to France, the soft spoken defender-cum-defensive midfielder said:

“First and foremost, I would like to thank the Chairman and management for all the support they have given me ever since I arrived at the Club. I came here as a young boy but now I leave as a man. I would also like to thank the coaches, my teammates and most importantly the fans of this wonderful club for all the love and support they’ve shown me.”

“As I turn the page to a new chapter in my football career, I look forward to the new challenge this presents but as I move forward I can never forget my root, once a Pirate always a Pirate.” – orlandopiratesfc.com

Like this: Like Loading...