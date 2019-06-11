JUST IN: Gvt, EU in US$45m Agric programme

Elita Chikwati Senior Reporter

Government and the European Union (EU) have launched a US$45 million Zimbabwe Agricultural Growth Programme fund which is expected to boost the livestock sector, maximise smallholder farmers’ profits and improve competitiveness.

The programme mainly targets small to large scale livestock producers, private sector integrators, processors, research organisations, farmers unions and financial service providers among others. The programme which is covering all 10 provinces will address the weaknesses and gaps in the livestock sector that have prevented the industry from increasing productivity and incomes.

Focus will be on building the capacity of farmers, service institutions, private sector through increased investment, institutional reforms and policy alignment. The ZAGP is focusing on different value chains and projects within Zimbabwe sector namely; beef, poultry, dairy, pig and goats.

Officiating at the launch of the ZAGP fund EU Head of Delegation Ambassador, Timo Olkkonen said he was certain that the growth of the agricultural sector was one of the keys to Zimbabwe’s future development and prosperity.

“Agriculture together with health and governance is one of the three priority sectors of the EU’s development cooperation in Zimbabwe and the ZAGP will be one of our main support programme in this sector. There should be no need for a country with the resources that Zimbabwe has to be dependent on outside food assistance. Zimbabwe should be self-sufficient in terms of food. There must be a more efficient way to use resources and supply food for the population of Zimbabwe,” he said.

