Ndiraya blasts senior players

BY MUNYARADZI MADZOKERE

Dynamos coach Tonderai Ndiraya took a swipe at the club’s senior players for not stepping up to the plate following the team’s lackluster performance against Manica Diamonds on Sunday.

The Harare giants, currently recovering from a stuttering start to the league, failed to build on last weeks’ big win away to champions FC Platinum as they were held to a goalless draw by the top league’s new comers.

Since Ndiraya took over the team ahead of week 5 fixtures, Dynamos have blown hot and cold, with three wins, three draws and a loss.

Dembare has also scored just four goals during the same period, with 21-year-old winger Junior Selemani, scoring two, while Vincent Mbega and Arnold Mawadza also appeared on the score

sheet.

Ndiraya vented his frustration on the senior players following the lethargic Manica Diamonds show.

“We have young players who are very inconsistent and you feel for them. But at the same, I thought the experience that we have in the team is not turning up,” Ndiraya lamented after

the match.

“You want the senior players to push the youngsters, but it’s not the case. It looks like the youngsters are the ones that are pushing the team; the likes of Jarisson Selemani and

Emmanuel Jalayi, just to mention a few.

“I am quite happy about the central defence, they are doing well. But all the other guys were not really there today. Once you have junior players driving the team, it becomes a bit of

a concern. But frankly, our senior players are not turning up,” he said.

In the absence of veteran striker and team captain Edward Sadomba, Godfrey Mukambi, Jimmy Tigere, Mawadza and Ngandu Mangala were the senior players.

However, even Sadomba has failed to score a single goal for the team since the season started.

Little known livewire winger Jarrison Selemani has been a beacon for DeMbare in the quest to wriggle out of the early season doldrums, in addition to former Aces Youth Soccer Academy

player Emmanuel Jalai.

Other youngsters, such as Tawanda Chisi (19) and 18-year-old fullback Tinotenda Muringai, have been impressive in blue and white stripes.

Dynamos face Bulawayo giants Highlanders, whose woes are seemingly worse comparative to those of their Harare rivals as the two meet in a high stakes league encounter at Barbourfields Stadium this weekend.

