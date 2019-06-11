Local Hip-Hop Star Ti Gonzi defies odds

TALENTED local hip hop chanter Tinashe Gonzara better known in the music circles as TiGonzi becomes the first Zimbabwean Hip Hop musician to have a song reaching the much-coveted million views on YouTube within a short space of time.

Ti Gonzi

By Tafadzwa Rusike Gondo

The song Kure with Ishan real name Isheanesu Chigagura, hit the million view mark yesterday.

Interestingly, aside from Jah Prayzah and Winky D several musicians have been struggling to achieve this feat within a few months.

Ti Gonzi excitedly notified his followers on Facebook on Sunday that the song was closer to reaching the much wanted milestone.

“Just 8 000 views to go and Kure reaches a million views #Legoo!!!!!!!!!!!,” he said.

Within four months of release, Kure’s milestone of having a million views proves how it has become an anthem.

Taken after the proverb, ‘A man without a history is a man without a future’, Kure tackles the hustles which require focus and determination. It is an Afrofusion song with a mixture of Jazz and Afrobeats.

TiGonzi in March was involved in a nasty accident which left him battling for his life. He was stabbed several times in the head coming from the studio while on his way home in Highfields.

He fortunately survived the gruesome attempt on his life. Ti Gonzi has several Hip Hop Awards under his belt in recognition for his music. Among his popular tracks are Zvenyu and Hurombo which features popular artists Cindy Munyavi.

Other collaborations he did include Ende Makaoma which features Ras Caleb. His songs usually have the lines Hipu Hopu yekuGhetto and Imwe mbeu.