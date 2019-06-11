WATCH: Zimbabwe ex-senior opposition member says country to have strongest currency in the region Jun 11, 2019 Share Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin ReddIt Email Print Tumblr Telegram StumbleUpon Digg Viber An economist and former MDC member, Eddie Cross has said that Zimbabwe’s decision to introduce the local currency is a welcome move that is likely to stabilise the economy. Watch the video below for more: [embedded content] More: ZBC News Share this:PrintEmailWhatsAppTweetShare on TumblrPocketTelegramLike this:Like Loading... Related