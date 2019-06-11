Nyadire lecturer ‘rapes’ own daughter

By Simbarashe Sithole

A 46-YEAR-OLD lecturer at Nyadire Teachers College is in trouble after he allegedly raped his now 22-year-old daughter on three occasions from 2014 taking advantage of her stepmother who is usually out at work.

The lecturer, who cannot be named to protect the identity of the victim, was arraigned before Mutoko magistrate Tawanda Mtetwa who remanded him in custody to June 21.

The accused was not asked to plead to three counts of rape charges and is awaiting trial at Murehwa Regional Court.

Public prosecutor Wills Kavhumbura alleges that from 2014, the lecturer would wait for his wife to go out and call his daughter into his bedroom and raped her.

From last year, and whenever the daughter did something wrong, the father demanded sex as payment.

The matter came to light this year when the complainant narrated her ordeal to her friend who advised her to file a police report, leading to the arrest of the accused.