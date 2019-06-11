Zanu PF out to defend ED

BY JAIROS SAUNYAMA

THE Zanu PF youth league in Mashonaland East says it is planning to roll out a number of rallies across the province to drum up support for President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s economic policies as well as preaching the gospel of ‘patience’ to youths who are currently irked by the current harsh economic conditions.

Speaking during a recent rally held at Mafudzi, Seke Constituency, provincial youth league boss Kelvin Mutsvairo said the youths should be aware that the current price hikes were not made by government but by saboteurs.

“As the youths, we are behind President Mnangagwa and we are aware of all the machinations by saboteurs who are currently behind the price hikes of basic commodities,” Mutsvairo said.

“From the interactions we have had with the youths, we are happy that they are now aware of all government efforts to deal with the current crisis. We have embarked on a tour of each

constituency, meeting the youths, identifying projects suitable for their areas for their benefit as we move on.”

Zanu PF has since met youths in Marondera and Beatrice districts with more gatherings being lined up. The next rally is being expected in Maramba-Pfungwe where the revolutionary

party commands a huge following.

Speaking at the same rally, Zanu PF Mashonaland East provincial chairperson Joel Biggie Matiza said government has no hand in the current price hikes and said his boss Mnangagwa will

get to the bottom of the crisis.

“Government is not behind all these price hikes. I want to assure you that President Mnangagwa is working on it and soon will descend heavily on those causing untold suffering of the

people.

“There are people who are sabotaging the economy and it will soon come to an end. We are passing through a tough phase and things will normalise. Your leadership is aware of the price

hikes and all that. The government is putting up all measure to ensure that things get back to normal,” Matiza said.

Matiza, who doubles as Transport minister also said government is in the process of securing more buses for rural routes as well as establishing people’s shops that will be selling

groceries at low prices as part of measures to cushion the citizens against the high cost of living.

The country is currently experiencing an economic meltdown characterised by 100% price hikes for basic commodities with a number of Zanu PF supporters mainly in the rural areas feeling the pinch.

Others who attended the rally include Maramba-Pfungwe legislator Tichaona Karumazondo, Zanu PF MP (proportional representative) Tatenda Mavetera and provincial youth league political commissar Lincoln Matare, among others.

Zanu PF youths recently toured Mashonaland Central preaching the same gospel.

