Dash to drop single tonight

BY DEMETRIA MANYONGA

SUMMERTIME Gangster hitmaker Tatenda “Dash the Rap Killer” Gumbo yesterday said his music career was like the biblical Israelites’ journey from Egypt to Canaan.

The rapper told NewsDay Life & Style that music was his life, adding he was still to reach the promised land.

“Music is my life. My journey is just like that of the Israelites from Egypt to Canaan. They encountered a lot of trials and tribulations, but in the end, they got to the land of milk,

so also is my music journey. I can’t really say I have reached the promised land, but I can see the eves of Canaan,” he said.

“I see a lot of positive energy from everyone directly involved with my music. But trust me, since we started, it has never been rosy. I am still fighting my way up, and all eyes are on the goals.”

Dash said he was set to release a single titled Ndiri Mucheek, produced by Coco Beats, tonight.

He said the track was inspired by real life situations. Dash also expressed delight with his music career, saying his fans had now come to appreciate the music on his EP, which was

released in February.

“I released the song to celebrate everything that has been happening in my life and mostly my career. This is a celebration for me and my people. I have made it possible that people

listen to my music daily and the radio stations have also been putting us on the wave,” he said.

Dash is known for his tracks which include Chitubu featuring Dexter Baysiq and Sweet Corner.

Like this: Like Loading...