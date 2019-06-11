Supreme Court judge interviews on

BY VANESSA GONYE

The Judicial Service Commission will today hold public interviews of candidates nominated for the two positions of Judge of the Supreme Court of Zimbabwe.

In a statement, the commission said they had received five nominations for the position.

“Following the invitation to members of the public and to His Excellency the President, to nominate suitably qualified persons to be appointed as judges of the

Supreme Court, in terms of section 180(4) of the Constitution, the Judicial Service Commission received the five valid nominations.

“Starting at 9am on Wednesday June 19, 2019 at Rainbow Towers Hotel in Harare, the commission will conduct interviews in public of the following five

candidates; Felicia Chatukuta, Alfas Muvavarigwa Chitakunye, Charles Hungwe, Samuel Kubopa Kudya and Nicholas Mathonsi,” the statement read.

The interviews are open to the media and the public.