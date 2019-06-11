Warriors arrive in Egypt

Cairo — The Super Eagles of Nigeria and Warriors of Zimbabwe extended their friendly meeting beyond the pitch by flying together to Ismailia, Egypt on Sunday evening, Completesports.com reports.

According to thenff.com, Super Eagles and the Zimbabweans flew a chartered Max Air plane from Asaba to Ismailia on Sunday. The two aides clashed in an international friendly match at the Stephen Keshi Stadium on Saturday which ended goalless.

The Max Air plane stopped at the Aminu Kano International Airport, Kano, to refuel before continuing flight to Ismailia.

The Nigerian and Zimbabwean contingents went their separate ways in Ismailia, to continue their final preparation for the 32nd Africa Cup of Nations which kicks off on June 21.

The Super Eagles have already moved into the posh Hotel Mercure in Ismailia along with their technical and administrative crews.

Super Eagles will clash with Burundi on June 22, face Guinea on June 26 before rounding off their group games against Madagascar on June 30.

Zimbabwe are in Group A of AFCON 2019 alongside hosts Egypt, Uganda and DR Congo.

The Warriors will face the Pharaohs in the tournament’s opening game on Friday June 21.

