Defining moment for Harare City

BY FORTUNE MBELE

HARARE City coach Mark Harrison reckons his team’s win against table-toppers Chicken Inn in a league match at Luveve Stadium in Bulawayo on Saturday marks good things to come for the local authority side.

Harrison said he told his boys prior to the game that victory against the Gamecocks would be a turning point for Harare City as they look forward to the upcoming games, full of optimism.

Harare City dominated Chicken Inn, especially in the first half where they got their goals through Ishmael Wadi and Kudakwashe Musharu.

Marlvin Gaki scored the consolation for Chicken Inn, with Innocent Mucheneka raising the bar in midfield.

Harrison is buoyed by that win.

“It is a big win for us. They (Chicken Inn) were on top of the league today before the game kicked off. They are a very good team. They had a big win last week in Harare against Caps and they were full of it. But we knew we were as good as them, if not better. We have been inconsistent since kick (of the season), which has been a problem for us, but I am hoping now

we might want some consistency. I spoke to the players last night (Friday) and said this could be a defining moment in our season. If we come here (Luveve) and win the game, potentially

we can be a threat and get back on the rail,” Harrison said.

He, however, said there was still a lot of work to do as he looked ahead to his next assignment against Herentals. Herentals overcame another championship favourites, Caps United, at

the National Sports Stadium on Saturday.

“Two back-to-back WINS and now we have to push on. We have another game next week in Harare. We have to try and get another three points and move on,” Harrison said.

Harare City are on 16 points from 11 games, six points behind pacesetters Chicken Inn and Caps.

Chicken Inn are away to Triangle in their next game, while FC Platinum,on 21 points, will be at home to Bulawayo Chiefs following their a goalless draw against Ngezi Platinum at Baobab

on Saturday.

Caps United host TelOne, while in-form Black Rhinos will also be at home against ZPC Kariba.

The biggest game of the weekend pits strugglers Highlanders and Dynamos at Barbourfields Stadium.

