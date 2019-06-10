“If they [voters] can spend three hours or half a day queuing to get $50 in the bank‚ I’m sure they can be patient‚ even if it means they wait the whole day for them to change their lives.”

These are the words of Elton Mangoma‚ the presidential candidate of the Coalition for Democrats‚ after he cast his vote at Groombridge primary school in Harare’s upmarket Mount Pleasant suburb on Monday.

In a pair of khaki chinos‚ a navy jacket and blue shirt‚ Mangoma is among the 23 candidates in the race to be Zimbabwe’s next president.

A former energy minister‚ Mangoma was once the treasurer general of the MDC when it was led by Morgan Tsvangirai. But Tsvangirai’s election defeat in 2013 precipitated a fallout. Mangoma was one of the first senior officials to dissent from Tsvangirai’s continued leadership of the country’s largest opposition party‚ the MDC. However‚ Tsvangirai dug in and rejected calls that he must step down. Mangoma left the MDC and‚ together with Tendai Biti‚ then founded a splinter political party. That partnership‚ was however also short-lived and Mangoma and Biti soon parted ways.

That episode is now a distant memory for Mangoma‚ as he speaks to TimesLIVE from his Mount Pleasant home in Harare. He believes that the country is now on the cusp of real democratic change.

But this is not to suggest that he has no concerns for the election. Just like his opposition peers from the MDC Alliance led by Nelson Chamisa‚ he has reservations about the run-up to voting day. In particular‚ access to the voters’ roll and the ballot paper are the “problems that have littered the election process”‚ he points out.

“I also registered to vote with my wife on the same day‚ but we were not in the same polling station today. She had to go to another polling station‚ while I also had to go to Groombridge Primary‚” he says with a hint of surprise.