“Incompetent climbers” drive Everest death toll, top mountaineer says

Stepping over long-dead bodies of frozen climbers as he sought to reach the summit of Everest was something for which Nick Hollis was mentally prepared.

But even this seasoned mountaineer could not have imagined there would be so many fresh ones.

The 45-year-old British climber has just conquered Everest and completed all Seven Summits of the world – putting him into an elite group of around 500 people globally who have scaled the highest mountains on all seven continents.

His final summit – the 8,850-metre (29,035-foot) peak of Everest in the Himalayas – was made “much tougher than expected”, partly due to the presence of too many slow and inexperienced climbers, perilous to themselves and others.

Nepalese officials say 11 people have died on Everest this season – nine on the Nepali side and two on the Tibetan side, making this the deadliest season since 2015.

“What I hadn’t expected to see was so many bodies of climbers who’d died either that day or the day before,” Hollis said in an interview at his home in southern England.

“It’s no exaggeration to say you are walking over bodies.”