Mnangagwa’s sidekick imports US$210k Lamborghini

HARARE – Zanu PF MP Justice Mayor Wadyajena has taken delivery of a US$210,000 supercar.

Emphasising the gulf between Zimbabwe’s impoverished masses and a politically-connected elite, the Gokwe Nembudziya MP imported the Lamborghini Urus from Europe on a KLM cargo flight on Monday.

The vehicle was loaded onto a trailer at Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport and driven to an unknown destination.

Monster … The Lamorghini Urus is the car maker’s first SUV since the 1980s

Petrol-head … Justice Mayor Wadyajena arriving at Parliament in a Jaguar XJ

Sources told ZimLive that the vehicle was imported by the MP, who did not pay duty for the vehicle after negotiating a ZIMRA rebate.

Lamborghini boasts that the Urus needs just 3.6 seconds to reach 100 kph, and can reach speeds of 200 kph in 12.8 seconds. It has a top speed of 305 kph.

Powered by a 4.0-litre twin turbo V8 engine offering 478 kW from 6,000 rpm and 845 Nm of torque from 2,250 rpm, the Urus is Lamborghini’s first SUV since the 1980s LM002.

Pricey … The Lamborghini at Robert Mugabe International Airport on Monday.

