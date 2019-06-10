Matemadanda appointed Zanu-PF National Political Commissar

War Veterans Secretary-General Victor Matemadanda

Zanu-PF has re-assigned, the secretary general for Zimbabwe National Liberation War Veterans’ Association (ZNLWVA) Cde Victor Matemadanda to the position of Secretary for Commissariat with immediate effect.

Matemadanda takes over from Engelbert Rugeje who is waiting for redeployment in September this year. Speaking at a press briefing after the Zanu-PF extra ordinary session of the Politburo, the party’s Secretary for Information and Publicity Simon Khaya Moyo announced the latest development.

“The Politburo has appointed Matemadanda to the position of Secretary for Commissariat replacing Rugeje. Rugeje will remain a Politburo member pending re-deployment in September this year,” said Cde Khaya Moyo.

Meanwhile, former Minister of Finance and Economic Development Patrick Chinamasa has been appointed as the new Air Zimbabwe board chairman.

More to follow…

