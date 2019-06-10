JUST IN: MDC-A must accept defeat, Angola

Fidelis Munyoro Chief Reporter

OUTGOING Angolan ambassador Pedro Hendrik Vaal Neto has urged MDC-Alliance to accept defeat, shun violence and work with Government in nation building.

Zanu-PF crushed MDC-Alliance, garnering over two thirds majority in Parliament, with President Mnangagwa wrapping up the Presidency in the July 2018 harmonized elections.

Speaking to journalists after bidding farewell to President Mnangagwa at his Munhumutapa Offices in Harare today, Ambassador Pedro Hendrik Vaal Neto urged the MDC-Alliance to learn to accept losing an election.

“Whenever an opposition party loses in an election they must not work against their country but support the winner in the nation building,” he said.

“The opposition must accept the realities that they lost the elections. It is not easy to lose, but you have to accept that you have lost and give the opportunity to the ones who won to govern and even to give support.”

Ambassador Neto said losing an election does not mean losing the nationality. “You do not lose your identity. You still remain Zimbabwean hence you have a duty to work in favour of your country. Being in opposition does not mean that you become a foreigner.”

