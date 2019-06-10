Chiwenga’s luxury jet arrives in Harare

The luxury jet used by Vice President Constantino Chiwenga landed in Harare on Monday morning it has been reported.

G40 website ZimLive, which has been tracking the luxury jet of the retired General said, “Ailing Vice President Constantino Chiwenga’s chartered luxury jet landed in Harare this morning at 12.25AM. He was receiving treatment in India since May 19.”

The Airbus A318-112 left Dubai on Sunday and it flew past India and proceeded to Harare. Dubai.

It was being tracked on flight tracking website FlightRadar.

Chiwenga has been unwell since the November 2017 bloody coup that ended 37 years of Robert Mugabe’s iron rule.

The coup claimed lives of Zimbabweans including the late Central Intelligence Organisation Boss Peter Munetsi.