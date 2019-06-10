JUST IN: UN commends Zimbabwe

Fidelis Munyoro Chief Reporter

President Mnangagwa today met with United Nations (UN) assistant secretary-general for humanitarian affairs and deputy emergency relief coordinator Ms Ursula Mueller at his Munhumutapa Offices.

Ms Mueller applauded Government for its quick response to the devastating Cyclone Idai and reaffirmed the UN commitment to stand with the people of Zimbabwe.

She is in the country to assess the response to the Cyclone Idai, which made a landfall and claimed hundreds of lives in Manicaland three months ago.

Cyclone Idai also destroyed infrastructure in the province.

Ms Mueller, who arrived in Southern Africa on June 5 on a seven-day assessment visit of the response to effects of Cyclone Idai in Zimbabwe, Mozambique and Malawi.

She is also assessing other humanitarian challenges affecting all the countries hit by the weather phenomenon.

More to follow…

