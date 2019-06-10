Shoko Festival preps start

ORGANISERS of Shoko Festival, Magamba Network, have begun preparations for the ninth edition of the fiesta slated for September 27 to 29 and are calling for interested artists to submit applications by July 5.

BY TAFADZWA KACHIKO

Organisers are looking for poets, singers, comedians, dancers and DJs.

Festival director Samm Farai Monro, popularly known as Comrade Fatso, told NewsDay Life & Style that they were looking forward to some interesting collaborations for their Mash Up Nights.

“We intend to have a very vibrant line up including artists from different genres. Hip hop to dancehall, comedy and poetry. We are calling interested local artists to apply now before the deadline. We are encouraging a lot of new collaborations, especially for our Marshall Night event. Last year we had brand new powerful collaborations such as ZCC Mbungo Stars with T Shock and Vabati VaJehovha with Black Zion,” he said.

“So this year we look forward to promoting some our best urban artists presenting new collaborations.”

He said they would, in due course, announce an international musician and comedians to grace the festival.

Comrade Fatso said the theme for Zimbabwe’s premier urban culture fiesta, is meant to create an inspirational artistic space at a time the country’s citizens are suffering from an enduring economic crisis.

“We chose the theme Good Vibes Only because we know Zimbabweans are going through such a difficult period of uncertainty and pain. So we want to create a space with art and creativity that represents serious good vibes and that motivates all our festival goers to keep believing that their dreams are valid. Shoko will be a good vibes only zone where it’s all about free expression, thrilling performances and positive energy,” he said.

The multi-faceted festival is retaining the diverse programming including the Hub Unconference, the Shoko Comedy Night featuring top local and international comedians and Peace in the Hood concert to be held in Chitungwiza.

