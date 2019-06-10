Ndiraya disappointed with draw

DYNAMOS…………. 0

MANICA DIAMONDS……0

DYNAMOS coach Tonderai Ndiraya tore into his side after their failure to secure maximum points in a Castle Lager Premiership tie against Manica Diamonds at Rufaro Stadium yesterday.

BY TAWANDA TAFIRENYIKA

The Glamor Boys also settled for a 0-0 draw against Ngezi Platinum in their previous home match, results which have not pleased the coach.

Ndiraya said he was disappointed with his charges, blasting them for lacking intrinsic desire to win matches, especially before their home fans.

The Dynamos gaffer noted that although he has a young squad he expected senior players to drive the team and is concerned that it was the younger players instead who were taking the initiative.

The draw against Manica Diamonds came a week after the Glamour Boys had stunned FC Platinum 1-0 in their own backyard, a result that heightened expectations for the Manica Diamonds clash.

The Dynamos coach said complacency had crept into his side despite him having spent the better part of the week trying to work on that psychological aspect.

“We had a bad day at the office, a poor performance. When playing at home you would want to get maximum points, not playing two home draws. It’s quite worrisome. From the body language of the players one could see that there was complacency,” Ndiraya observed.

“In the first half we were a bit shaky, but we were good defensively, especially the central defence who stood their own against top strike force, but look the overall performance was poor, it does not reflect the status of the team. The commitment and the fighting spirit wasn’t there. Of course we got a point, but that is not enough, its quite disappointing particularly in front of our fans. We have a young squad, but we have some senior players who you expect to drive the team and when you have the younger players driving the team it becomes an issue of concern.”

His counterpart Luke Masomere felt his side should have won the match and was equally disappointed.

“To us its two points dropped because we had planned for this match. We thought we were going to win, but unfortunately we couldn’t get a goal and wrap up the match, but I am happy with the way we applied ourselves. We had injuries to some of our players you could see how Timire Mamvura and Partson Jaure were struggling,” Masomere said.

The visitors created better chances in the first half with Jaure coming close on the quarter hour as they threatened with some dangerous raids. Dynamos had a good opportunity towards the end of the first half, but Jarrison Selemani lacked urgency which could have seen him bury the effort in a one on one situation with goalkeeper Dube.

In the second half Dynamos appeared to take control of proceedings, but their forwards were denied by the heroics of experienced goalkeeper Dube.

Like this: Like Loading...