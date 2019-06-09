Letitia Gaga re-elected ICSAZ President

Letitia Gaga, the Baines Avenue Clinic finance and administration director, has been re-elected for a second term as president of the Institute of Chartered Secretaries and Administrators in Zimbabwe.

Mrs Gaga

She was re-elected at the institute’s annual general meeting at its headquarters, Dzidzo House, in Harare on May 22. Dr Sipithi Nkomo and Mrs Gladys Mudyahoto were elected vice-presidents.

Mrs Mudyahoto

Mrs Gaga, who was first elected president in May last year, is a seasoned financial expert with more than 20 years’ experience in both public and private sector finance. Her core areas of expertise include organisational development, strategic management, investment promotion, operations management and employee relations.

She chairs the Baines Avenue Clinic’s board of trustees. She is currently spearheading the clinic’s establishment of a Paediatrics Hospital.

A Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Secretaries and Administrators in Zimbabwe and a past chairperson of the institute’s Harare Branch, Mrs Gaga is a registered public accountant.

She holds a Master of Business Administration (MBA) degree from the University of Zimbabwe and a Diploma in Transformational Leadership and Leadership for Women from the Success Motivation Institute.

She is a member of the Board of the Private Hospitals’ Association of Zimbabwe and chairperson of the Conference Committee of Private Hospitals.

Dr Nkomo, who is retired, was, before his retirement, People’s Own Savings Bank risk manager and compliance officer. He is also a former distribution director for Cairns Foods.

A Fellow of the institute, he holds an MBA degree in Finance and Banking from the University of Wales in the United Kingdom and a Master of Science degree in Strategic Management from the Chinhoyi University of Technology.

Mrs Mudyahoto, who is also a Fellow of the institute, is executive director for finance and administration at the Scientific and Industrial Research Centre (SIRDC).

She holds an MBA degree from the University of Zimbabwe. She is chairperson of the MARSH Umbrella Fund Board of Trustees and a member of the Advisory Committee of the Korea Programme on International Agriculture (KOPIA).

