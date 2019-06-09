Rampaging Rhinos maintain good run

TELONE…………….0

BLACK RHINOS…….(1)2

A BRACE by Bruce Homora ensured Black Rhinos keep up pressure at the top of the Castle lager Premier Soccer League table as the army side saw off TelOne in a match played at Luveve Stadium yesterday.



BY FORTUNE MBELE

Moses Demera opened the scoring in the 29th minute from inside the box connecting from a Wellington Taderera cross to beat goalkeeper Raphael Pitisi in a move engineered by Allen Gahadzikwa.

The combination worked once more in the 54th minute as Taderera sent in another cross from the left for Demera to control, turn and slot the ball in to get his brace.

With yesterday’s win the army side moved to fourth spot on the log-table with 21 points, just one behind leaders Chicken Inn, who lost to Harare City at the same venue on Saturday.

Coach Herbert Maruwa was over the moon after the game, saying he was targeting a top-four finish.

”It was a good game and a good show from the boys. We just need to keep up with the teams at the top. We don’t know what will happen at the end, but we want to finish in the top four,“ Maruwa said.

His opposite Jairos Tapera conceded defeat with his side dropping further down towards the relegation zone.

”It was a difficult and poor match for us. We failed to even create a single chance in the first half. We lost; we will go back and strategise for the next game,“ Tapera said.

Teams

TelOne: R Pitisi, M Chigumira, T Chikore, I Zambezi, T Sibanda (E Chigara 58′), S Phiri (F Muza 81′), E Mandiranga, F Nkala, E Zinyama, J Muzokomba, D Mangesi (T Hapazari 58′)

Black Rhinos: A Rayners, T Jaravani, F Banda, B Homora, T Sibanda, G Saunyama, E Chigiji (W Kapinda 90+1′), W Taderera, M Demera (H Chimutimunzeve 75′), L Murape, A Gahadzikwa (M Mukumba 81′)

