‘Mthuli is loud mouth with no connection with its brain’ – Biti

Wednesday 5 June 2019 saw Honourable Tendai Biti, Zimbabwe’s former and without doubt most successful Finance Minister this Century, visit Chatham House in Westminster, London.

Honourable Tendai Biti was attending his book launch alongside co-authors former Nigerian President Olusegun Obasanjo and Dr Greg Mills, Director of, The Brenthurst Foundation. They discussed among other things human rights and politics with civic society leaders from around the world in a closed private event. The book is called, “Democracy Works.”

Other invited attendees included MDC members Ebson Chigwedere and Tinashe Aliseni. Whilst the event was in full flow, MDC members and ZHRO activists made sure their voices were heard all over St James’ Square from the beginning of the event at 11am, until well after 1400hrs when the event ended and the authors walked out to greet all outside.

Shortly after the event an alleged ZANU-PF apologist and apparent Intellectual was asked for his thoughts by Thabo Makuyana, in regards to a statement by Vladimir Putin, the current President of the Russian Federation in which he said, “Africans believe in others more than themselves!” The basic reply was I don’t know, however the long reply was filled with seemingly inebriated, exuberant, verbosity by the apparent intellectual who tried to dodge the question.

Further direct and pointy questions were asked by among others Vuka Vuka Zimbabwe, which infuriated the man. The man ended up swearing at Vuka Vuka, who returned the favour in a gentlemanly manner. The man then put his hands on Vuka Vuka. Vuka responded and told the man not to touch Vuka, then shortly after this, the man scuttled away back into Chatham House. This was clear evidence that he was not used to being asked pointed and direct questions, that require straight answers.