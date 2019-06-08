Jonathan Moyo resurrects Mnangagwa’s skeleton

Professor Jonathan Moyo, centre, flanked by Dr Ibbo Mandaza, right, and Professor Heneri Dzinotyiweyi answer questions during a debate in Johannesburg. File picture: Bonile Bam

Professor Jonathan Moyo says he holds incriminating evidence regarding the gruesome crippling of former journalist Godfrey Majonga.

In 2017 former ZANU PF leader Robert Mugabe told party supporters in Bindura that Jonathan Moyo claimed President Emmerson Mnangagwa almost killed and succeeded in ending the career of Majonga.

When was challenged to provide evidence on Twitter last week Prof Moyo said, “Majonga Gaff? Don’t tempt us to post here unassailable eyewitness V11s on what happened to Godfrey Majonga; who did it, when, where and why. There’s even a docket on that. Whoever thinks they destroyed the irrefutable evidence after the 15 November military coup is fooling themselves!”

Moyo warned Mnangagwa supporters to be very careful because they were not dealing with am amateur.

“They must be careful. Very careful. The matters at stake are of historic importance. Zimbabwe will never have peace until these matters are resolved through an INTERNATIONAL TRIBUNAL. The culprits and their supporters must know they are not dealing with amateurs or dunderheads.”