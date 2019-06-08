Harare City brace for Chicken Inn

BY FORTUNE MBELE

HARARE City coach Mark Harrison says his boys are geared up for the fight against Castle Lager Premier Soccer League pacesetters Chicken Inn at Luveve Stadium this afternoon.

Chicken Inn are also on cloud nine after hammering Caps United 3-1 away from home last week to claim top-spot and will be out to consolidate that position against the Sunshine City Boys.

Harrison acknowledges it will not be easy for his boys, but said they will put up a fight, riding on the good performance displayed against Hwange.

“They (Chicken Inn) are at the top of the log-standings and are in good form. It is going to be a difficult match for us. But we played well last week. We just have to pick up on consistency. We are up for the fight. We have no injuries in camp and we are in good mood and form after playing well last week. I am sure it will be an exciting game against Chicken

Inn,” Harrison said.

Ismael Wadi scored a hat-trick against Hwange for Harare City, who also have Kuda Musharu and Tatenda Tumba as some of their attackers. Defender Marshal Machazane will be looking to contain the red-hot Chicken Inn forward Clive Augusto, who is leading on the scorers’ chart with 11 goals from 10 games.

Augusto notched a hat-trick against Caps United.

Harare City troop to Bulawayo on the backdrop of an indifferent stride in their first 10 games, in which they won four times, drew once and lost five times, while their counterparts

this afternoon have only lost two games against seven wins, a draw and two defeats.

Despite leading the race in the early stages of the competition and are among the favourites to lift the title, Chicken Inn coach Joey Antipas has tipped champions FC Platinum to retain the title, with Caps United and Black Rhinos as the top challengers.

Like this: Like Loading...