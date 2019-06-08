Ngezi plot to out pass Platinum

BY Kevin Mapasure

Ngezi Platinum Stars coach Erol Akbay believes that when his side is in its full stride of their one-touch football, no team can beat them in the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League.

The Mhondoro-Ngezi-based miners tackle FC Platinum at Baobab Stadium this afternoon and Akbay said as long as his team can play the way he demands, they will have a fruitful outing this afternoon.

While Ngezi come against a side that also thrives on the passing game, they believe their best weapon is the one-touch football and they can outdo anyone in that regard.

The hosts go into this encounter at the back of a 3-2 away win over Bulawayo Chiefs, while Norman Mapeza’s side are smarting from a home defeat to Dynamos.

The stage is well set for an enthralling tie between the proponents of pure football.

“I always say when we play football, nobody can beat us. That is our weapon; we have to play football. We have to play one-touch football. Last weekend, we did very well. We played football and we scored three goals. We could have scored five, but it’s ok. We have to do it again this weekend. If we play one-touch football, Platinum will have a very difficult day,” Akbay said.

Ngezi Platinum only recorded their first away win of the season when they managed to score three goals, which gave them confidence going into this match.

Akbay is pleased with the way Donald Teguru has adapted after he turned him to be a central striker from a winger.

The Dutch coach has been having problems with his strike force due to injuries and the unexpected departure of Simba Nhivi.

“I had to change right winger Donald to a striker and he offers good movement. He can play well in the position. We have had no strikers, they have been injured and Donald is doing very good. I hope that he gives us three goals this weekend,” Akbay said.

FC Platinum have one of the strongest defence in the top division, and scoring goals against them is always a daunting task.

The Zvishavane-based side will be looking to re-align their season with a victory at the Baobab, but so far they have not been as good as they were last season.

They have already dropped five points on the road.

