Diamond panner died of bullet wounds: Report

BY KENNETH NYANGANI

SLAIN Chiadzwa diamond panner Terrence Masendeke’s family has revealed that a post-mortem report released by government pathologists on Thursday contained shocking details, including three bullets which were plucked out of deceased’s body.

Terrence was reportedly shot dead by State security agents on May 15 on accusations of panning in a protected diamond field in Chiadzwa.

“When the post-mortem results were read to us on Thursday, we cried. It was a horrific experience for us the family. He had three bullets, which were removed from the body. They just read the results to us, but the High Court ruled that we should be given copies of the post–mortem report,” deceased’s uncle, Richard Masendeke told NewsDay Weekender yesterday.

“Another post-mortem is going to be carried out today (yesterday). This one is being facilitated by our lawyers. It’s an independent post-mortem. From there, we are hoping that the body will be carried to Mutare General Hospital as we organise for his burial in Buhera.”

The report came after the family last week took Home Affairs minister Cain Mathema and Commissioner-General of police Godwin Matanga to the High Court, demanding an urgent autopsy and release of the body for burial. Police had earlier indicated that the post-mortem would only be conducted on June 25 due to the shortage of pathologists at public hospitals.

The family expressed fears that further delays in carrying out the post-mortem would compromise evidence.

According to the court papers, Masendeke was fatally shot on May 15 by ex-policeman Dulula Chinamano, in full view of his colleagues.

Like this: Like Loading...