Gwanda clinic staff flees goblins

BY RICHARD MUPONDE

SILIKWE Clinic in the Matshetsheni area of Gwanda has been closed after goblins reportedly sexually assaulted nurses and other female support staff, forcing them to flee the health institution last week.

Happenings at the clinic, which is under Chief Mbiko Masuku, have been blamed on suspected goblins linked to a local businessman.

The issue has forced the traditional leader to summon his subjects to a meeting today (Saturday) so that a solution is found.

Reports from Matshetsheni suggest that the suspected goblins strike during the night after the nurses have retired to bed, giving them sleepless nights.

After the nurses fled, the clinic was shut down, leaving villagers stranded.

Chief Masuku confirmed the problem and promised to give a comprehensive statement next week.

“Phone me on Monday. I would have done something and will comment fully,” he said.

Gwanda district administrator Judge Dube said he only saw the issue on social media platforms and directed questions to the chief and Ministry of Health officials.

“I have only read about this on WhatsApp. I do not have the details. I think the district nursing officer can give you a true picture or the chief,” Dube said.

A source who spoke on condition of anonymity, said the clinic closed last week.

“The nurses complained about their sexual torment, which they said happened for a week. The matter was brought to the local leadership’s attention after the nurses had fled.”

