I choose to keep exploring: Tamy

BY WINSTONE ANTONIO

AFRO-POP songbird Thamsanqa “Tamy” Moyo (pictured) said she seeks to keep exploring and breaking new grounds in everything she does in her music career.

Tamy made the remarks in an interview with NewsDay Weekender Life & Style on the sidelines of her self-styled The Tamy Experience, a personalised show she organised, which also featured Ammara Brown and Gemma Griffiths.

The show was held on Thursday night at The Venue in Avondale, Harare.

Tamy proved her artistic prowess and pull factor as she managed to “fill” the venue at a time several music concerts — including some by big artistes — have failed to attract large

crowds due to the punishing economic situation.

“I just want more excellence and brilliance in everything that I choose to do, keep exploring, keep breaking boundaries and breaking new ground,” she said.

“I want to thank everybody who came to support me today. I really appreciate it. I did not expect this outcome, but it is more than a brilliant outcome, with this many people.”

The 21-year-old songbird said it was really demanding to prepare for the concert.

“It was very tense as it took a lot of time and effort to get here, a lot of sleepless nights as we had all-night rehearsals just coming to this point and I am grateful to my band as we have been together for three years.

Speaking on her white and gold concert outfit, Tamy said she wanted something that would allow her flexibility while on the stage, due to her repertoire of dance routines.

“My outfit was done by House of Stone. I wanted something fierce and very frail so I would be able to express how my body will be moving. I also wanted to look like fire, the gold and the white fire,” she said.

Tamy promised her fans more music and shows.

Ammara and Gemma warmed up the stage with unheralded songstress Spiwe Ndebele accorded the opportunity to rub shoulders with the stars.

Ndebele was the lucky teenager chosen from a social media contest on Tamy’s social media pages, where she requested contestants to forward a 45-60 seconds video on either Instagram or

Facebook hashtag #thetamyexperience.

Tamy, an accomplished guitarist in her own right, has been on the cruise since storming the local music industry and has rubbed shoulders with seasoned artistes, both locally and

internationally.

She has released songs that have won her many fans across the country, setting the bar high for many fellow female musicians.

