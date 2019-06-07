British-Russian media mogul visits Mnangagwa

Owner of ESi Media, publishers of the UK Evening Standard and The Independent, Evgeny Lebedev says Zimbabwe under the new dispensation is moving in the right direction in all aspects of its socio-economic development with potential to leverage on its rich tourism sector to grow its economy.

The Russian British business tycoon paid a courtesy call on President Emmerson Mnangagwa at his Munhumutapa Offices in Harare this Friday.

Speaking after the meeting, Mr Lebedev said everything about Zimbabwe under the new dispensation feels new.

Charmed by the hospitality of the Zimbabwean people and the flora and fauna of the country, Mr Lebedev spoke about the immense potential of the country’s tourism sector to propel the economy to greater heights.

Mr Lebedev was accompanied to the meeting by the Minister of Environment, Tourism and Hospitality Industry, Prisca Mupfumira and staff from his media businesses.