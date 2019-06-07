Subversion suspects get $1 000 bail each

Geraldine Zaranyika Herald Reporter

Four members of shadowy anti-Government organisations who allegedly received training in Maldives with the intention to roll out violent demonstrations in the country and subvert a constitutionally-elected Government, were yesterday granted $1 000 bail each by the High Court.

As part of their bail conditions, Justice Tawanda Chitapi ordered the suspects not to interfere with State witness or investigations.

They were also ordered to continue residing at their given addresses until the matter is finalised.

Justice Chitapi ordered them to report at their nearest police stations everyday between 6am and 6pm.

Mr Jeremiah Bhamu and Ms Jessie Majome are representing the accused; George Makoni, Nyasha Frank Mpahlo, Tatenda Mombeyarara, Gamuchirai Mukura, Farirai Gumbonzvanda, Stabile Dewa and Rita Nyampinga.

Other alleged accomplices remain at large.

According to the State, on May 13, the accused persons connived with their accomplices and travelled to the Maldives, where they underwent a training workshop organised by a Serbian non-governmental organisation, the Centre for Applied Non-violent Action and Strategies (CANVAS), with the intent to subvert a constitutionally-elected Government.

They were arrested upon arrival at Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport.

Their laptops and cellphones, which contained the subversive materials, were recovered and were sent to Postal and Telecommunications Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe (Potraz) for extraction of evidence.

CANVAS confirmed in a statement that it had trained the accused persons.

