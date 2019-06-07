TNF Act gazetted

Zvamaida Murwira Senior Reporter

The Tripartite Negotiating Forum (TNF) Act which was signed by President Mnangagwa this week was gazetted yesterday, giving legal effect to the legal framework that seeks to confer powers and functions of the forum in relation to consultation, cooperation and negotiation on social and economic issues by Government, business and labour.

The TNF sailed through Parliament last week.

This was announced by Chief Secretary in the Office of the President and Cabinet, Dr Misheck Sibanda in an Extra-Ordinary Government Gazette published yesterday.

“The following law, which has been assented to by His Excellency the President, is published in terms of section 131 (6) of the Constitution of Zimbabwe,” read the notice.

President Mnangagwa launched the TNF platform this week at a colourful ceremony that was attended by all the three social partners.

In his keynote address, President Mnangagwa slammed the culture of violence and demonstrations by workers, saying that must never be used in the Second Republic as they worsen economic challenges facing the country and provide a fertile ground for conflict.

He said differing positions and perspectives were permissible in the country, but a militant attitude was futile as it serves to widen fissures, thereby delaying economic turnaround.

President Mnangagwa was addressing delegates during the launch of the Tripartite Negotiating Forum (TNF).

The functions of the forum include consulting and negotiating over social and economic issues and submitting recommendations to Cabinet. It will negotiate a social contract as and when necessary and foster cooperation of the tripartite constituents and consult other key stakeholders and contribute to the formulation and implementation of social and economic policies.

The TNF will also follow up and monitor implementation of agreements.

