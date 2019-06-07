ED assures Southlea Park residents

Farirai Machivenyika Senior Reporter

President Mnangagwa yesterday assured Southlea Park residents in Harare that Government will urgently look into their challenges such as lack of access to portable water and sewer systems.

The President said this while addressing the residents after participating in the monthly clean-up campaign in the area.

“I was talking to Minister Chidawu and he told me there is no refuse collection in this area because the Harare City Council says the area is outside its boundaries,” he said.

“I have also seen that there are no tarred roads and no sewer and water reticulation. Things cannot be left like that in an area with over 200 000 households.

“We will meet as a Government to see that these issues are addressed urgently. You should be integrated into the greater Harare area.”

The clean-up campaign was attended by Tourism, Environment and Hospitality Industry Minister Prisca Mupfumira, Defence and War Veterans Affairs Minister Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri, Harare Provincial Affairs Minister Oliver Chidawu, Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet Dr Misheck Sibanda, Deputy Chief Secretary responsible for Presidential Communications Mr George Charamba, Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Mr Nick Mangwana and other senior Government officials.

President Mnangagwa said Harare should retain its Sunshine City status by promoting cleanliness at individual, household and community levels.

He urged the residents to embrace recycling of waste as a way to clean the environment and earn money in the process.

Meanwhile, Vice President Costantino Chiwenga yesterday urged law enforcement agencies to ensure litterbugs are brought to book to inculcate a culture of cleanliness in the country.

In a speech read on his behalf by the Minister of State in his office Evelyn Ndlovu, VP Chiwenga said there was need for the law enforcement agencies to play their part to reduce the dumping of waste all over the place.

VP Chiwenga was addressing Government workers and stakeholders in the transport sector who participated in the clean-up campaign at Government complex and its surroundings.

“All law enforcement arms such as the Zimbabwe Republic Police and the Harare Municipal police should be on guard to prevent further littering and waste dumping,” he said.

“Zimbabweans must have a culture of cleanliness and be proud of their nation by keeping it clean.

“I encourage every Zimbabwean to shun littering or dumping litter everywhere. It is my hope that we will be able to maintain our cleanliness.”

VP Chiwenga implored the nation to consider opportunities that come with proper waste management in line with Vision 2030.

He said recycling waste, using an integrated approach generates income and creates employment within the waste management sector.

“There is need to start waste separation at source, that is at home and work place, as well as trade in recycled products for generating wealth,” said VP Chiwenga.

“When waste is separated at source it remains clean, easy to handle and fetches more value when sold to recycling companies.”

First Lady Auxillia Mnangagwa, who joined hundreds of citizens to sweep and clear garbage at Murewa Centre, Mashonaland East Province, urged communities to recycle waste material to generate revenue and keep their environments clean.

The First Lady is also the national environmental patron.

“Recycling of various types of waste like plastics, cans, bottles and cardboard boxes can be collected and sold to recycling companies and it is also a source of revenue,” she said.

“I am informed that in Murewa there are some community based organisations who are collecting empty pet bottles for resale in Harare, may you continue with the good work.”

The First Lady urged Zimbabweans not to wait for every first Friday of the month, but to treat every day as National Environment Cleaning Day.

“I applaud Murewa Rural District Council for construction of a modern lined landfill for waste disposal and let’s have other local authorities doing the same in the province,” she said. “It is high time organisations and communities, as well as individuals, adopt zones or areas they should clean up periodically.”

The First Lady was accompanied by the Minister of State for Mashonaland East Provincial affairs Apollonia Munzverengi.

In Manicaland, Minister of State for Manicaland Dr Ellen Gwaradzimba led the clean-up campaign in Mutare at the Old Rank.

She praised the United Family International Church led by Emmanuel Makandiwa for spearheading the day’s campaign and challenged other religious groups to follow suit.

Dr Gwaradzimba said she was not happy with the absence of tertiary institutions and schools in the campaign, yet they were important partners. She said she would soon do surprise visits to Government departments to ascertain whether their environments were clean, including the toilets.

In the Midlands province, the Minister of State Larry Mavima and Minister of Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs Ziyambi Ziyambi led the clean-up exercise at Kudzanayi Bus Terminus in Gweru and called for people in the province to embrace a culture of cleanliness.

In Mashonaland Central, Minister of State Monica Mavunga challenged the Shamva business community to actively support and participate in promoting sustainable waste management practices and initiatives.

She said as the number of participants in the clean-ups at national and provincial level continued to increase, slow starters and all the other residents in the province should join in and participate in the national clean-up campaign.

In Masvingo, Minister of State for Provincial Affairs, Ezra Chadzamira led other Government departments that include Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP), Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Service (ZPCS) to clean Rutenga Business Centre in Mwenezi.

He called on business community to inculcate a culture of cleanliness within their premises in line with President Mnangagwa’s call for a clean and hygiene nation.

“I urge the business community here in Mwenezi to promote the culture of cleanliness which should also be extended to residential areas. I am pleased with the attendance and going forward, people should not wait for the end of the month to clean their environment,” said Minister Chadzamira.

Yesterday’s clean-up campaign, which is the 6th since President Mnangagwa made the proclamation in December last year, was held under the theme, “Zero tolerance to litter, my environment, my pride.”

