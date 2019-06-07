Toyota sets aggressive new target for electrified cars

London (CNN Business) — Toyota is forming new partnerships with other carmakers and battery producers as it seeks to win the race to electric and autonomous cars.

In a show of its seriousness, the world’s second largest carmaker on Friday moved forward by five years its goal of having electrified vehicles account for roughly half of sales.

Toyota ( TM ) said Thursday that it would build a manufacturing platform dedicated to battery electric vehicles with Japan’s Subaru ( FUJHF ). The companies said in a statement that the industry is undergoing a “profound transformation,” the likes of which occurs only once every 100 years.

“Both Subaru and Toyota are required to conduct technological development with a sense of speed across a broader-than-ever spectrum of initiatives,” the statement said.