Real Madrid agree deal to sign Chelsea’s Hazard

MADRID (Reuters) – Real Madrid have agreed a deal to sign Eden Hazard from Chelsea on a five-year contract, the La Liga club said in a statement on Friday.

Real did not reveal the fee but Spanish media reports said they have agreed to pay Chelsea 100 million euros (£89 million) for the Belgium international, who was set to become a free agent in June 2020.

“Real Madrid and Chelsea have agreed the transfer for the player Eden Hazard,” the Spanish club said. “The player will be tied to the club for the next five seasons, until June 30 2024.”

The statement added that Hazard would be officially presented at the club’s Santiago Bernabeu stadium on June 13, subject to completing a medical.

Hazard leaves Chelsea having recently guided the club to the Europa League title, scoring twice in a 4-1 win over London rivals Arsenal in last month’s final in Baku.

The 28-year-old joined Chelsea from Lille in 2012 for 32 million pounds and won the Europa League in his first season. He later won the Premier League title in 2015 and in 2017 as well as one League Cup and FA Cup.

He scored 16 goals and created another 15 in the Premier League this season as Chelsea finished third in the table.

