President Emmerson Emmerson Mnangagwa said that Zimbabwe will have its own currency by the end of this year.

Speaking in Southlea Park on Friday morning where he was leading a national Clean Up campaign, Mnangagwa said the country cannot develop economically whilst using other countries’ currencies.

He added that the multi-currency regime is problematic in that it causes the value of the local RTGS Dollar to collapse as people chase the greenback.

More to follow…….

