Zimbabwe dismisses union leader’s abduction, torture as ‘fake news’

HARARE – The Zimbabwe government on Thursday dismissed as “fake news” reports that the leader of a rural teachers’ union was abducted from his home and tortured by government agents for calling a strike.

Obert Masaraure, the president of the Amalgamated Rural Teachers Association of Zimbabwe (ARTUZ), said he was bundled into a van and tortured on Wednesday night in a dramatic escalation of attacks on trade unionists and human rights activists.

The European Union’s mission to Zimbabwe said the abduction and torture of the trade unionists was “unjust and unacceptable”.

Britain’s ambassador to Harare Melanie Robinson said she was “very concerned about the reports of the abduction and abuse” of Masaraure.

“Such extra-judicial actions are clearly inconsistent with Zimbabwe’s constitution and the government’s stated reform agenda,” Robinson said.

But the government unleashed an army of internet trolls to dismiss Masaraure’s abduction and torture. Some claimed he had been targeted by the husband of a woman he was cheating with, while others claimed he had been attacked by a bus crew for refusing to pay a RTGS$3.50 fare.

Nick Mangagwa, the permanent secretary in the information ministry and also the government spokesman, was asked for his reaction on Twitter.

“These are very old scars. Matanga Fake News. Tipei maserious (You have started with fake news, can you be serious),” Mangwana said in an exchange with journalist Chofamba Sithole.

Sweden’s ambassador to Zimbabwe Sofia Calltorp said she was “very concerned” to learn about Masaraure’s abduction, adding: “Proper investigations and justice must follow.”

Masaraure, with his head bandaged and his right arm in a sling, released a video thanking Zimbabweans for their thoughts and prayers. He said he had been abducted by “state agents” but vowed to continue representing teachers who are demanding their salaries in United States dollars following the collapse of the RTGS currency.

