Hwange seek to regain their glow

BY FORTUNE MBELE

HWANGE seek to recover from the slump in form that has seen the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League returnees lose all of their last four matches.

They will attempt to arrest the rot when they host Triangle at the Colliery on Sunday.

Hwange made a blistering start to their campaign this term, but have since lost their mojo and became a punch-bag in their last five matches.

During the five-match run, Hwange have managed to score just a single goal, and have lost to Caps United, Chapungu, Black Rhinos and Harare City.

Their win against Manica Diamonds back in April handed them their last set of maximum points, with the draw against Highlanders the best they have achieved since then.

That decline in form has seen Chipangano drastically drop to position 11 with 13 points and a defeat to Triangle, who have also been struggling of late, could see them further slide

to the relegation zone as TelOne and Highlanders, both on 11 points, are steadily picking up points.

Hwange coach Nation Dube dismissed their poor run as just a bad patch which they will soon

overcome.

“This happens in football. You can go for 11 games winning and start losing like Manchester United. We are trying to motivate the boys, so we can get where we were when the season started,” he said.

“The Triangle match is just like any other. It has been long since we won a game and we have to win to get back our confidence.”

After Triangle, Hwange will be away to Mushowani Stars before hosting basement side Bulawayo Chiefs.

Like this: Like Loading...