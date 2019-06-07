Manyuchi in victory celebrations

By Sports Reporter

The Manyuchi Boxing Academy, owned by Zimbabwe’s boxing super star Charles Manyuchi, is set to celebrate success in the recently staged Restoration Fight on Africa Day.

Manyuchi triumphed over Rodolfo Pablo Ezequiel Acosta, of Argentina, in the main bout at the Harare International Conference Centre (HICC) on Africa Day.

He was making a return to the boxing ring after a long lay-off and he has his next fight on August 3 against Ayoub Nefzi in Tunisia, as he takes steps to get back to the main stage of world boxing.

With that win over Acosta, he became the unification GBU/UBC middleweight inter-continental title champion. Before taking to the ring, he watched boxers that he is grooming at his academy also shining bright.

Hassam Milanzi was crowned the UBC champion after defeating his Zambian counterpart, Philimon Hara, by unanimous decision following 12 rounds.

On the ladies front, Kudakwashe Chivandire took away the WIBA bantamweight title from Zambia’s Joyce Chileshe.

Brendon Denese and Evans Usavihwevhu were also successful against their Zambian opponents.

As a way of motivating the youngsters in his academy, Manyuchi will hold victory celebrations in the small town of Chivhu.

