Registry official ‘fondles’ passport seeker

BY JAIROS SAUNYAMA

A HOME Affairs ministry official allegedly fondled a 29-year-old Marondera woman who had visited the offices to inquire on her passport on Monday appeared before magistrate Rumbidzai Munemo facing indecent assault charges.

Wilbert Mugoni (41), who is attached at the Passport Offices in Marondera pleaded not guilty to the charges after he was dragged to court by Netsai Chigodora.

The accused, who is represented by Emmanuel Dera was remanded out of custody on free bail and is expected in court today.

According to court papers, on July 10 last year, Chigodora applied for a passport at the RG’s Office in Marondera.

On May 22 this year, the complainant was referred to the registrar of passports’ office to inquire about the delay in the processing of her travel document. Mugoni, who was in the office at the time, took Chigodora’s mobile number and dismissed her claiming he was busy and promised to call her over the passport issue.

Mugoni allegedly later phoned the complainant and summoned her to Mbuya Nehanda Street near Cherutombo Shopping Centre to discuss the issue. It is alleged that the two started walking towards Paradise Park, where along the way the accused fondled Chigodora’s breasts and backside before kissing her on the neck. Complainant then filed a police report, leading to

Mugoni’s arrest.Phyllis Mudekwa represented the State.

