Newboys TelOne desperate for a win

By Sindiso Dube

TelOne FC coach Joel Luphahla has said his youthful side is desperate for a win in order to lift their spirits following a three-match winless run.

Despite their attractive football, TelOne have managed only one win in their last five matches and more worryingly, they have won just twice in the first 10 matches of the season, even though their record is not the worst in the premier league.

On Sunday, they face an uphill task against an inform Black Rhinos side at home.

Black Rhinos are coming from a confidence-boosting 2-1 win over Herentals, which was their third win in their last five matches.

Luphahla said his team now needed a win to keep them going as well as boost their confidence.

“The boys have been playing well, but not getting positive results from the few last games. We are displaying good and exciting football, but we are failing to get that set of maximum points. It has been a string of draws and losses,” he said this week.

“We need a win now to boost the boys’ confidence and morale. The poor results have dampened the boys’ confidence and we need to turn the tables. We do not have as much experience, but I don’t regret having the young, inexperienced lads,” he said.

The former Warriors winger expects a tough encounter against Black Rhinos, who have only lost twice so far this term.

“It will be a difficult game, playing a physical and more experienced Black Rhinos team because looking at our team, it’s mainly composed of youths who are fresh from Division One. We will approach this match with caution and discipline, because we know it’s never easy playing against these experienced teams.”

TelOne will miss the services of Frank Bushiri, who was shown a red card against Highlanders for a foul on Prince Dube as well as James Jam, who accumulated three yellow cards.

