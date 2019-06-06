TNF Act step in right direction: Business

Zvamaida Murwira Senior Reporter

The promulgation of the Tripartite Negotiating Forum (TNF) Act is a key step in the right direction for the economy as all parties — Government, business and labour — are now bound by legislation unlike in the past, Employers’ Confederation of Zimbabwe (Emcoz) acting president Mr Israel Murefu has said.

Further, Mr Murefu proposed that the informal sector be included in the TNF given the huge role it plays in moving the economy forward.

Mr Murefu, who represents business in TNF, said this in an interview with The Herald on the sidelines of the launch of TNF by President Mnangagwa on Wednesday.

“The initial platform was a loose platform where parties came on a voluntary basis without being bound by legislation,” said Mr Murefu.

“So, I think that is a major shift because it was just a loose platform and no one really was responsible for ensuring that resolutions are executed, although we would have expected the Government to do that.

“We think that it was slow and really Government was not bound by any law to carry forward the resolutions of the TNF.”

Mr Murefu said the TNF Act was a good starting point from which social partners could still revisit the legal framework if they believed there was need for improvements.

Emcoz, which is part of the tripartite partners constituting TNF, said it was pertinent to ensure the informal sector was properly organised and included in the negotiations to ensure their concerns are equally represented.

Like this: Like Loading...