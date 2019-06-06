Woman fraudster jailed 8 months

Manicaland Correspondent

A 25-year-old Mutare woman has been jailed for eight months for accessing a $750 loan from a micro-finance institution using stolen identity documents.

Chidochashe Nyamombe of House Number 3907 Chikanga 2 appeared before Mr Tendai Mahwe charged with fraud and pleaded guilty to the offence. Mr Mahwe sentenced her to 12 months in prison and four months were suspended on condition that she does not commit a similar offence in the next five years.

It was the State’s case that on February 11 this year, Nyamombe obtained Stanford Mudariki’s national identity card and pay slip.

She went to Econet Wireless Mutare and bought a line using Mudariki’s details.

The State also alleges that at an unknown date in February this year, Nyamombe applied for $750 loan at Credifin Micro Finance using Mudariki’s details. In March, Mudariki noticed a deduction of $115 from his salary and went to Credifin to ascertain the deduction.

He was told that the deduction was for a loan of $750 which was deposited in his EcoCash wallet.

Like this: Like Loading...