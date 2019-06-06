Central Region brace for MaBlanyo

Mukudzei Chingwere Sports Reporter

THE imminent arrival of former Dynamos coach, Lloyd Chigowe, to lead struggling Central Region Division One side, Real BVM, has unsettled most of their opponents.

The gaffer, who saved Dynamos from relegation last season, is a hot favourite to take over at the club.

Sheasham are three points clear at the top after 10 rounds of matches but the possible arrival of Chigowe has put them in panic mode.

Their coach John Nyikadzino, who has won Premiership promotion in the region a record two times with Chapungu and Nichrut, says competition has now been heightened.

“When you are in Division One, the objective is to win promotion but, sometimes, it is not possible and you set reasonable targets, maybe of winning promotion in a year or two,’’ he said.

“On our part, we have started well and we just need to build on that, but now competition will be very tense in the league because I hear Chigowe is on his way here.

“I trained with him in several coaching courses and I can tell you that he is a very competent coach, experienced, professional and mature which will definitely change the complexion of the league.

“We are on top of the log at the moment and next we are playing away to Vumbachikwe in Gwanda, I think we need to collect full points before the arrival of coaches like Chigowe which will definitely make competition stiffer.’’

Sources at BVM maintain Chigowe is favourite to take over but the club was still working on their budget before hiring the former Dynamos gaffer.

“The president wants Chigowe to take over this week. He has been committed with other businesses and it was difficult for the deal to be negotiated but very soon negotiations will start with Chigowe,” said a well-placed source.

Fixtures:

Tomorrow: MSU vs Dulibadzimu (MSU), Ivan Hoe vs Black Eagles (Bagdhad), WhaWha vs ZRP Gweru (WhaWha), Real BVM vs ZPC Munyati (Mkoba), Vumbachikwe vs Sheasham (Vumbachikwe), Filabusi vs FC Platinum U19 (Filabusi), The Venue vs Dendairy (Maphisa)

Sunday: Shabanie Mine vs Kwekwe United (Maglas), Blanket Mine vs Gokwe North (Blanket)

