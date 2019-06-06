‘Young Igwe’ wanted by police

Nyore Madzianike Senior Arts Reporter

UTAKATAKA Express band leader Peter Moyo is wanted by police to answer to accusations of teaming up with his bouncers to attack police officers on the day he launched his latest album “Mwana weMurozvi” in Harare.

“Young Igwe”, as Moyo is eferred to by his fans, reportedly teamed up with bouncers, who were offering security services and attacked police officers, after they went to the venue to quell violence that had erupted.

The fracas broke out after raunchy dancer Beverly Sibanda’s manager Hapaguti “Hapaz” Mapimhidze picked a misunderstanding with the bouncers who ended up thumping him.

Irked by the bouncers’ act, Hapaz sought assistance from the police.

Upon his return in the company of police officers, the bouncers allegedly attacked the police and other revellers who attended the album launch.

Some of the bouncers are said to have sought refuge in the venue and police pursued them. Moyo reportedly blocked police officers who had pursued the bouncers with his actions amounting to obstructing the course of justice.

Police confirmed the incident saying they wanted the young musician to submit himself and answer to allegations of obstructing the course of justice.

“On May 31 at around 1am Mapimhidze came to the charge office at Harare Central Police reporting that he had been attacked by one Romeo at East Point Nite Club.

“The police went to the venue where Romeo and other bouncers resisting police orders. Peter Moyo then obstructed the course of justice,” said police spokesperson Assistant Inspector Webster Dzvova.

Asst Insp Dzova said Moyo was still at large. His matter was reported under IR031615.

“Moyo is yet to be arrested and we urge him to report to the Harare Central Investigations department. Romeo is also wanted by Waterfalls police in connection with another case,” he said.

Romeo is said to have been part of the bouncers who caused commotion during Sulumani Chimbetu’s show held recently at Mushandirapamwe Hotel in Highfield.

