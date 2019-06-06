Focused Augusto targets Golden Boot

The Castle Lager Premier Soccer League’s man-of-the-moment, striker Clive Augusto is in no hurry to make any moves outside the country, saying he is focused on winning the Golden Boot and help the GameCocks clinch the championship this year.

The 24-year-old has scored in each of the eight games that Chicken Inn have won and at the weekend, he dismantled Caps United at the National Sports Stadium with a treble.

He took his tally to 11 goals in 10 matches and expectations are high that South African clubs will start sniffing around.

The former Ngezi Platinum Stars forward said he had reached one of his targets, which was to hit double figures and now wants to win the Golden Boot.

“My target has always been a double-digit. I am glad I have already done that, but I want to remain focused and score more goals for Chicken Inn. I want to be among the Soccer Stars of the Year and win the Golden Boot this year and I think that is achievable,” Augusto said.

He said it’s his dream to play outside the country, but he thinks he is not yet ready for such a move.

“Every football player has ambitions of playing abroad and for me, I want to play in France, but I don’t think I am ready for that now. I just want to concentrate on playing locally and building my career until I am mature enough,” he said.

Chicken Inn has exported a number of players, but on Augusto, club secretary Tavengwa Hara said they would take their time.

“This time, we are going to take a different direction. Enquiries might come as is expected, but we have not received any. We will tell him (Augusto) to be patient. Recently, strikers who have gone outside the country, especially to South Africa, have struggled and it is our feeling that they have been hurried. We want to be very careful about his career,” he said.

Bantu Rovers’ Bukhosi Sibanda left the country mid-way through the season in 2017 with 10 goals from 14 starts to join Ubuntu Cape Town FC in the First National Division in South Africa.

Highlanders’ Prince Dube also left in the same year for SuperSport in the Absa Premier Soccer League.

Both players struggled and returned home to Highlanders, while last year’s Soccer Star of the Year and Golden Boot winner, Rodwell Chinyengetere, formerly with FC Platinum, is yet to find his feet at Baroka FC in South Africa.

